FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 370,220 shares.The stock last traded at $37.06 and had previously closed at $37.71.

Several brokerages have commented on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 149,178 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

