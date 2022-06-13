Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.20

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.20 and last traded at $63.79, with a volume of 3908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.