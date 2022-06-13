Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in May

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the May 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSXLF opened at 0.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.54. Fosterville South Exploration has a 52 week low of 0.29 and a 52 week high of 1.34.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

