Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in May

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the May 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FSXLF opened at 0.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.54. Fosterville South Exploration has a 52 week low of 0.29 and a 52 week high of 1.34.
Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)
