Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE FEDU opened at $0.38 on Monday. Four Seasons Education has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 21st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides comprehensive educational services in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary educational service offerings are designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logical thinking abilities. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

