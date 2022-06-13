Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 21st (NYSE:FEDU)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, June 21st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 21st.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. Four Seasons Education has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides comprehensive educational services in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary educational service offerings are designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logical thinking abilities. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

