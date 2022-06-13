FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.33

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.33 and last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 90744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

