Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 24,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 667,576 shares.The stock last traded at $141.88 and had previously closed at $146.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

