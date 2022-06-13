Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 563,689 shares.The stock last traded at $14.05 and had previously closed at $14.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBRT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 131.32 and a current ratio of 131.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

