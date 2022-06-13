Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 563,689 shares.The stock last traded at $14.05 and had previously closed at $14.33.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBRT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 131.32 and a current ratio of 131.32.
About Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)
Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.