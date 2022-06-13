Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$20.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

TSE FRU opened at C$16.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 21.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$8.02 and a 12 month high of C$17.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.67%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

