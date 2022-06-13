Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Trading Up 0.3%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.80. Approximately 2,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 495,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMS shares. Societe Generale cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($65.59) to €57.00 ($61.29) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($52.37) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($91.29) to €83.40 ($89.68) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($70.97) to €61.00 ($65.59) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.7093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

