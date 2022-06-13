Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Trading Up 0.3%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.80. Approximately 2,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 495,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMS shares. Societe Generale cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($65.59) to €57.00 ($61.29) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($52.37) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($91.29) to €83.40 ($89.68) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($70.97) to €61.00 ($65.59) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.7093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 28.00%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
