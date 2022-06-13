Freshii (TSE:FRII) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.35

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 7825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of C$40.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.77.

About Freshii (TSE:FRII)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

