Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Down 38.6% in May

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.28) to GBX 850 ($10.65) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($15.35) price objective (up from GBX 1,175 ($14.72)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,037.50.

Shares of FNLPF stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

