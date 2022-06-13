Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.48

Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anna C. Catalano acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $514,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Frontdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Frontdoor by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.