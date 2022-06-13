Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,066.00

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,066 ($12.94) and last traded at GBX 1,078 ($13.08), with a volume of 43164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,148 ($13.93).

FDEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.27) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,918 ($35.42).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,282.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,403.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £424.98 million and a PE ratio of 32.43.

In related news, insider David John Walsh sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.34), for a total value of £207,965.92 ($252,416.46).

About Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.