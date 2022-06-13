FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Trading 0.7% Higher

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.22 and last traded at $58.22. 9 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FRP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.19 million, a PE ratio of 964.00 and a beta of 0.60.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter.

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $85,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.77 per share, for a total transaction of $56,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,850 shares of company stock worth $530,327. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 1.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

