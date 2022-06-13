fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.73

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 131197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $510.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.26). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 59.50%. The company had revenue of $242.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Gandler purchased 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,240.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,922,000 after acquiring an additional 937,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,454,000 after acquiring an additional 454,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,764,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after acquiring an additional 723,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 321,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

