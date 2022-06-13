FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Update

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FUJIY traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $53.56. 82,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,035. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.10. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $91.87. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.49. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

