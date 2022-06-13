Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.32

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.32 and last traded at $48.37, with a volume of 5924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLGT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $171,530 in the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.