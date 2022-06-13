Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 12.3%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 12.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 210,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,624,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion and a PE ratio of -5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.
About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
