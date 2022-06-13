Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 12.3%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 12.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 210,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,624,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion and a PE ratio of -5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,593,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 29,326,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,303 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,178,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,660,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,606 shares during the last quarter.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

