FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Major Shareholder St. Albans Global Management, Purchases 84,500 Shares

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) major shareholder St. Albans Global Management, bought 84,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,999,600 shares in the company, valued at $200,255,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

St. Albans Global Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, St. Albans Global Management, purchased 6,650 shares of FutureFuel stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $108,195.50.

NYSE:FF traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,069. The company has a market cap of $316.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.79. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 7.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FutureFuel by 74.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 83,478 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in FutureFuel by 57.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 123.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 86,087 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at $113,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

