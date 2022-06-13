FY2022 Earnings Estimate for KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (OTC:KWEMF) Issued By Litchfield Hills Research

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (OTC:KWEMF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KWESST Micro Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KWESST Micro Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Shares of OTC KWEMF opened at $0.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35. KWESST Micro Systems has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.08.

KWESST Micro Systems, Inc provides defense and security services. It engages in advancing the modern networked capability of soldiers and responders, including the networked Soldier Systems mission of NATO and its allies, with niche applications that make a critical difference to safety and effectiveness.

