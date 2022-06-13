FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RIGL. Piper Sandler lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.34.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.62.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. The business had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

