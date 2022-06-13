FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.59). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. The company had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.34.

Shares of RIGL opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $115.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.