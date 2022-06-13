FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.59). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. The company had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.
Shares of RIGL opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $115.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.35.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.