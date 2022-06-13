FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Issued By William Blair

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Palomar in a report released on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.01. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLMR. TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $62.59 on Monday. Palomar has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Palomar by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Palomar by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $29,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,982.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

