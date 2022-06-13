FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Thor Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $19.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.21. The consensus estimate for Thor Industries’ current full-year earnings is $19.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.94 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share.

THO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $71.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average is $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

