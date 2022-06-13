FY2022 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $17.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.67. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $17.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $70.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average of $84.66. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

