FY2022 EPS Estimates for Halma plc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Halma in a report released on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Halma’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halma’s FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.
Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Halma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.
Halma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.
