FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.