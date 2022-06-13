FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIGL. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

