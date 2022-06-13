FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IDEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($36.56) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($29.03) to €29.00 ($31.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($25.27) to €25.50 ($27.42) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.00 ($23.66) to €24.00 ($25.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($24.73) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.24%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

