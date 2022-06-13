FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.42) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($36.56) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($33.87) to €27.00 ($29.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.00 ($23.66) to €24.00 ($25.81) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($24.73) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $12.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.07. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

