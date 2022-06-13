FY2023 EPS Estimates for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agree Realty in a report released on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.04. The consensus estimate for Agree Realty’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.77.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $70.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.18. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $75.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.87%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

