FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.94) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $208.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

