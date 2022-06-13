FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.00.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$71.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$53.39 and a 1-year high of C$76.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

