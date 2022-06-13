FY2023 EPS Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Torrid in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.22 million and a P/E ratio of -30.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $67,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

