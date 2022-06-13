FY2023 EPS Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Lifted by Cormark

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Cormark increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transcontinental in a research report issued on Thursday, June 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.11.
Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$23.27 and a 52 week high of C$31.95.
Transcontinental Company Profile (Get Rating)
Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.
