FY2026 EPS Estimates for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Viracta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX opened at $2.74 on Monday. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 12.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $102.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $25,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,767. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,912 shares of company stock valued at $35,933 over the last three months. 27.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,368,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 283,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.