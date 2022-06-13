G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.39

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 1196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.55.
G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter.
G. Willi-Food International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WILC)
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G. Willi-Food International (WILC)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.