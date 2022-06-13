G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.39

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 1196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.55.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.88%.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

