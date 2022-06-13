Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Update

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the May 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS GALKF opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. Galantas Gold has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.68.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

About Galantas Gold (Get Rating)

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.