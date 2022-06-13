Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Update

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the May 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ GLTO opened at $2.19 on Monday. Galecto has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.
In other Galecto news, insider Bertil Lindmark bought 14,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $31,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Galecto Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galecto (GLTO)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.