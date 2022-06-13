Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Update

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the May 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $2.19 on Monday. Galecto has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

In other Galecto news, insider Bertil Lindmark bought 14,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $31,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Galecto by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Galecto by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Galecto by 617.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares during the period. 39.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

