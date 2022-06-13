GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.49

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.49 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered GAMCO Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $523.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

