Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Short Interest Down 40.0% in May

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,109,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,042,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue business combination with interactive media companies.

