GAP (NYSE:GPS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.01

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 78540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

GPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in GAP by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GAP by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,192,000 after purchasing an additional 415,813 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GAP by 600.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

