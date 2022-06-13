Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Declares $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Garmin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5,666.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Garmin stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.53. The company had a trading volume of 891,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $96.26 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average is $118.46.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Garmin by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

