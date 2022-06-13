Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $96.37

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.37 and last traded at $96.73, with a volume of 2638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.93.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.46.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Garmin’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

