Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.47

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 2839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

GTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gates Industrial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,144 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 17.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 50,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,917,000 after acquiring an additional 688,546 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

About Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.