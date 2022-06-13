Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang Purchases 42,000 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.53 per share, with a total value of C$64,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,011,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,547,250.75.

TSE GXE traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.36. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$388.89 million and a P/E ratio of 4.49.

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$45.52 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GXE shares. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

