Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Short Interest Update

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the May 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.5 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GECFF. Societe Generale raised Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gecina from €135.00 ($145.16) to €120.00 ($129.03) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $120.75 on Monday. Gecina has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $163.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

