General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.33

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.33 and last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 1838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90.
In other General American Investors news, Chairman Spencer Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,634 shares of company stock valued at $152,897 in the last ninety days. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
General American Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GAM)
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
