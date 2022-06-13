General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.33

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.33 and last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 1838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90.

In other General American Investors news, Chairman Spencer Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,634 shares of company stock valued at $152,897 in the last ninety days. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

