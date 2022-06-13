Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.63

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 22350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $537.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

