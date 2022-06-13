George Carrara Sells 3,250 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) Director George Carrara sold 3,250 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $59,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,887 shares in the company, valued at $580,024.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:BBW traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.42. 365,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,459. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $275.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 46.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBW. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
About Build-A-Bear Workshop (Get Rating)
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.
